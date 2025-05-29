Inside this incredibly stunning, high spec home with luxurious leisure suite

From a covered veranda, a reception hall with oak floor and reclaimed oak staircase leads up to a gallery landing, and down to the leisure suite - with underfloor heating that runs throughout the home.

​An extensive, triple aspect living room ​has a stone fireplace, set within a traditional brick chimney, ​while in the heart of the home, the Rotpunkt kitchen has handmade cabinetry with Corian worktops and underlighting, and integrated AEG appliances ​that include a built-in coffee maker​.

A large central island has a sink and induction hob with overhead extractor​, and extends to a breakfast bar​. ​French doors ​open out to the terrace​.

An oak and glazed door within a stone arch​ links hallway and dining room, as a stunning architectural feature. ​This double aspect room has lovely views of the garden, then there's a snug with media wall​ and inbuilt living flame electric fire​.

The lower ground floor ​is designed for wellness​ and entertaining​. It includes an indoor ​heated pool​ with concealed linear lighting, ​and electric retractable cover, ​with poolside rainfall showers​.​

​Open-plan entertaining space flows around the pool area, with a stylish bar​, two double fridges and an integrated sound system​.

Beyond this, a vibrant games area​ has ample space for a snooker table, air hockey and casino table.

Large picture windows frame ​scenic views​ and French doors open to a paved patio​ overlooking the pond and gardens.

To complete the facilities, there's a utility and a second cloakroom, plus the pump room.

​A triple garage​ ​is currently in use as a home gym​.

​On the first floor is the galler​y landing and ​a front balcony terrace​ with carefully designed lighting​.

The principal suite​'s bedroom area, with feature arched window, plush white carpet, and vaulted ceiling, has a dressing area​ and a private study​.

Its en-suite bathroom ​includes ​an inset jacuzzi bath, walk-in​ shower, ​and twin vanity uni​t.

The second, dual aspect bedroom has a partially vaulted ceiling, and along with two further light and spacious bedrooms, has mirrored wardrobes.

​A contemporary ​family bathroom has a freestanding bath ​and walk-in shower​ within its suite, with in-built shelving​.

​There is almost half ​an acre ​of grounds ​with lawns, walled gardens, and a duck pond​ complete with arched bridge​, that is home to Winston, the resident duck,​ who entertains visiting ducks in spring and summer​.

A play area ​has a treehouse​, and there's a comprehensive outdoor watering system​.

The current owners have drawn up plans to replace ​a large shed with a modern outbuilding — a project that would not require planning permission​ and can be shared with the buyer if desired.

​Electric gates lead in to Jumeria, Latham Lane, Gomersal​, that is for sale at £1,750,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

