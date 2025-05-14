An exterior view of the former Mill building - now a desirable home of character.placeholder image
An exterior view of the former Mill building - now a desirable home of character.

See inside this stunning mill conversion with exceptional living space

By Sally Burton
Published 14th May 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 14:05 BST
This former mill, transformed to a high end home with stunning original features, has a great location in the centre of Ossett.

Original features ​seen throughout the property include exposed brick walls, stone window seats and even the original mill wheel hanging above the galler​y landing.

The home's six bedrooms and three reception rooms​ are extremely versatile and are used currently as a home office, a music room, a games room and playrooms for the children.

​On the ground floor, a large kitchen leads to​ the reception rooms, ​and there is attractive central space​ that features a large stone fireplace with a working log burner.

At the far end of the property is a large bedroom with an en suite wet room, providing​ privacy and the opportunity for multi-generational living.

Upstairs, the space is equally impressive with five further bedrooms, two of which feature en suite facilities​.

​A luxurious en suite​ to the main bedroom has a free-standing​, roll top bath and ​a walk-in shower​ unit, and there is a further family bathroom at this level.

​There is plenty of off road parking space ​on the driveway, along with ​an EV charging point, and the garage​ or outbuilding.

A private, south-facing garden ​has a stone flagged patio and lawn area.

​Th​e property is close to Dewsbury, ​has easy access to the M1​ motorway, and good bus links to Wakefield Westgate for wider rail links.

Ossett itself provides a​ wide range of amenities such as schools, supermarkets and restaurants, and has a thriving culture of small independent businesses and a twice-weekly outdoor market.

Brookdale Mills, West Wells Road, Ossett, West Yorkshire​, is currently for sale at a price of £575,000, with Manning Stainton estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888​.

The stunning interior, with beams and gallery landing.

