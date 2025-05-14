See inside this stunning mill conversion with exceptional living space

Original features seen throughout the property include exposed brick walls, stone window seats and even the original mill wheel hanging above the gallery landing.
The home's six bedrooms and three reception rooms are extremely versatile and are used currently as a home office, a music room, a games room and playrooms for the children.
On the ground floor, a large kitchen leads to the reception rooms, and there is attractive central space that features a large stone fireplace with a working log burner.
At the far end of the property is a large bedroom with an en suite wet room, providing privacy and the opportunity for multi-generational living.
Upstairs, the space is equally impressive with five further bedrooms, two of which feature en suite facilities.
A luxurious en suite to the main bedroom has a free-standing, roll top bath and a walk-in shower unit, and there is a further family bathroom at this level.
There is plenty of off road parking space on the driveway, along with an EV charging point, and the garage or outbuilding.
A private, south-facing garden has a stone flagged patio and lawn area.
The property is close to Dewsbury, has easy access to the M1 motorway, and good bus links to Wakefield Westgate for wider rail links.
Ossett itself provides a wide range of amenities such as schools, supermarkets and restaurants, and has a thriving culture of small independent businesses and a twice-weekly outdoor market.
Brookdale Mills, West Wells Road, Ossett, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £575,000, with Manning Stainton estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888.
