See inside this heavily extended bungalow with great options

The three bedroom detached property has a flexible interior comprising a hallway, two bedrooms, a third bedroom or sitting room, a shower room, kitchen with utility, dining room, living room, a w.c., and a double garage that has power and light, with a utility room and office.

Both the dining and living rooms feature double-sided wood burners with exposed brick surrounds, and Yorkshire stone hearths with wooden mantels.

The living room has French doors to outside, and access to the garage and w.c..

Solid wooden units line the kitchen, that has an island bar with feature marble work​top, a four​-ring electric hob with cooker hood. and an integrated dishwasher.

It leads to a​ fitted-out utility, and an inner hallway​ to a modern shower room, cloaks cupboard, three bedrooms​, and a loft.

One bay-fronted bedroom has bespoke fitted furniture, and a front circular window.

Another bedroom used currently as a sitting room has a curved bay window, ​with a feature circular​ window​, and a marble fireplace with gas fire​.

There is gated access to the front driveway, with parking space, and the garage.

Additional space beyond is currently used for twin axle caravan storage, and has external power sockets.

Further facilities include a timber frame shed, a greenhouse, a low-maintenance garden and a stone-flagged patio featuring a pond with foliage.

There’s an exterior hot tap, and a side lawned garden with stunning views of the viaduct and adjoining countryside.

​The property has further potential to extend, subject to ​planning consent.

​This home in Sandy Lane, Middlestown​, is for sale at £625,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

