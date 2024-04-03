Inside this gorgeous period cottage with gardens and double garage, at £400,000

The three-bedroom property has been carefully updated and presents as a very comfortable three bedroom home with plenty of charm and character.
An inviting entrance hall leads to a cosy lounge with exposed ceiling beams and a wood burner within the original fireplace, with ornate wall plasterwork.
Adjacent to the lounge is the library, that has a doorway out to the peaceful rear garden.
The dining room, with a log burner, ceiling beams, and an exposed feature brick wall, has its own warmth and rustic charm, while the kitchen has a range of solid wood units, a classic Belfast sink, and wooden countertops.
A separate utility room has space and plumbing for laundry appliances, and a w.c. completes the ground floor accommodation.
From the first floor landing are three sizeable bedrooms, one having its own en-suite bathroom that features a luxurious free-standing, roll-top bath within its suite.
There is also a family shower room with a modern three-piece suite.
The property has gas central heating throughout, and adding to its appeal is an additional versatile room, currently a games room, beneath the double garage, that has a full-sized pool table, a bar area, and exposed ceiling beams.
There's a private garden, with a large patio area, a stunning water feature, and manicured lawns bordered by mature foliage, creating a lovely backdrop for outdoor relaxation or entertaining.
Along with ample parking space on the double driveway is a double garage with power and lighting.
This property, in Brookroyd Lane, Batley, is for sale at a price of £400,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
