Inside this gorgeous period cottage with gardens and double garage, at £400,000

The three-bedroom property has been carefully updated and presents as a very comfortable three bedroom home with plenty of charm and character.

An inviting entrance hall leads to a cosy lounge with exposed ceiling beams and a wood burner within the original fireplace, with ornate wall plasterwork.

Adjacent to the lounge is the library, that has a doorway out to the peaceful rear garden.

The dining room, with a log burner, ceiling beams, and an exposed feature brick wall, has its own warmth and rustic charm, while the kitchen has a range of solid wood units, a classic Belfast sink, and wooden countertops.

A separate utility room has space and plumbing for laundry appliances, and a w.c. completes the ground floor accommodation.

From the first floor landing are three sizeable bedrooms, one having its own en-suite bathroom that features a luxurious free-standing, roll-top bath within its suite.

There is also a family shower room with a modern three-piece suite.

The property has gas central heating throughout, and adding to its appeal is an additional versatile room, currently a games room, beneath the double garage, that has a full-sized pool table, a bar area, and exposed ceiling beams.

There's a private garden, with a large patio area, a stunning water feature, and manicured lawns bordered by mature foliage, creating a lovely backdrop for outdoor relaxation or entertaining.

Along with ample parking space on the double driveway is a double garage with power and lighting.

This property, in Brookroyd Lane, Batley, is for sale at a price of £400,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Brookroyd Lane, Batley The kitchen has a classic Belfast sink, and solid wood units and counter tops. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Brookroyd Lane, Batley The beamed dining room has a log burner and exposed brick and stone walls. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Brookroyd Lane, Batley A beamed lounge with feature fireplace and log burner has a rustic flavour. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Brookroyd Lane, Batley The property's beamed library has a doorway out to the garden. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales