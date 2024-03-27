Inside this very appealing three-bed cottage that's hit the market in Mirfield

Dating back to the early 1900s, the three-bedroom cottage has lost none of its original charm and character, while recent modernisation to its services has strengthened its appeal.

This has included the installation of a new gas boiler, new electrical and gas supply lines to current standards, and an electrical rewire.

The cottage's kitchen has been modernised and extended, while upstairs, an en suite has been added to the master bedroom, with a further w.c.also added to the first floor.An entrance porch with a further door opens to the hallway, with stairs to the first floor.An inner hall gives access to the lounge, dining room and breakfast kitchen, plus a utility room.

The bright and roomy lounge has a feature gas stove with sandstone fireplace, while the dining and sitting room is a second versatile reception room with a stone flagged floor and wood burning stove.High gloss units and a breakfast bar are in the kitchen, with integrated appliances that include a built-in oven and microwave grill, induction hob with extractor above and dishwasher. There are doors to the cellar that's good for general storage or as a keeping cellar, and to the rear garden.

A ground floor w.c. completes this level.From the first floor landing are three bedrooms and a house bathroom with contemporary suite, that features a freestanding bath, and separate shower unit.

A large main bedroom with feature fireplace and dual aspect windows has a modern ensuite, and there are further double and single bedrooms, the latter in current use as a home office.

With the cottage is a lovely front garden with an artificial lawn, patio and planted border.

The front driveway provides off road parking, with a side alley to conceal external storage and refuse bins.

To the rear is a private, low maintenance garden, which can be a seating area in the summer months.

The cottage has many local services and amenities to hand, and is within easy striking distance of the centre of Mirfield, and its railway station.

Motorway networks are also reached easily.

Rose Villa, Flash Lane, Mirfield, is for sale at a price of 269,000, with Snowgate Estate Agency, Mirfield, tel. 01924 497801

