Luxury living: Inside Kirklees' £2 million home which has a separate private cottage and 22 horse stables

Set in a rural setting just outside the village of Upper Denby, Broomfield on Bank Lane, is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

There are several everyday amenities including a village hall, a local pub and a primary school all within walking distance while nearby Denby Dale has various shops and further facilities.

The ground floor of the main house has five beautifully appointed reception rooms, including the 25ft living room with an imposing freestanding modern wood burning stove, access to a private home bar, which resides on the ground floor of the circular adjoining turret, and a galleried area that leads to the principal bedroom.

The adjoining sitting room also features a wood burning stove and two sets of bi-fold doors, providing plenty of natural light, scenic views, and access over the enclosed side gardens.

The fabulous dual aspect kitchen has sliding glass doors opening to the front and a lovely dining area with ample space for a family sized dining table and chairs.

Just off the kitchen is a useful well-appointed utility room that leads through to a boot room.

There is also a further formal dining room with a stylish fireplace and broad bay window that looks out to the front gardens and beyond.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is the generous study with twin glazed doors leading out to the terrace and gardens.

On the first floor is the lavish principal bedroom with its own dressing room and a luxury en suite bathroom that is situated within the turret.

A second large, dual aspect bedroom has an en suite and scenic views over the surrounding countryside and overlooks the stables and paddocks.

There are three further double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a dressing room and a contemporary house bathroom with bath and separate walk-in shower unit.The second floor provides an additional bedroom en suite as well as the splendid 32ft family room with skylights welcoming plenty of natural light and spectacular views across the grounds and countryside beyond.The cottage is attached to the main house but includes its own self-contained accommodation across two levels providing the perfect facilities for guests or for use as holiday accommodation.

There is a well-proportioned living dining room, a fully equipped kitchen and dining room, a utility room, a shower room and upstairs, one generous double bedroom en suite.

All set within 17.32 acres, the property includes far-reaching grounds with woodlands and a large commercial stables operation, among other outbuildings.

There are 22 stables in total and dull facilities including a washroom, a tack room, a feed room, and an office from which to direct operations.

The property also benefits from a large barn, a second smaller hay barn and several stores.

The grounds include concrete hardstanding and driveways providing plenty of parking for residents and guests to the house and stables.

There are also large fields and fenced paddocks, including an all-weather paddock, which are ideal for equine training and exercise, or for use as pasture for livestock.

The house itself has an attractive garden to the rear, including paved terracing and timber decking an area of lawn, well-stocked border beds with established shrubs and mature hedgerows, a peaceful garden shelter and a sizeable garden room, which could be used as an office, a studio, or a home gym.

The luxurious Broomfield is currently available on Rightmove for £2,295,000.

To find out more or to arrange a viewing contact estate agent, Strutt & Parker, on 01423 411737.

1 . Lovely living room The ground floor of the main house has five beautifully appointed reception rooms, including the 25ft living room with an imposing freestanding modern wood burning stove, bi-fold doors, Velux windows and access to the bar which resides on the ground floor of the circular adjoining turret. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Formal dining room The formal dining room has a stylish fireplace and a broad bay window that looks out to the front gardens and beyond. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The fabulous dual aspect kitchen has sliding glass doors opening to the front, fitted units to base and wall level, a central island with wine fridge, integrated appliances, a dual fuel Aga and a dining area with ample space for a family sized dining table and chairs. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Incredible study The generous study has twin glazed doors leading out to the terrace and gardens. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales