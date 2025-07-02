A rear view of the Upper Batley property with its stunning, private garden.placeholder image
A rear view of the Upper Batley property with its stunning, private garden.

Inside this exceptional, high spec home with air con and underfloor heating

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 11:52 BST
This super-stylish detached home with triple garage in sought after Upper Batley has views that stretch for miles beyond the property.

Standing within private and ‘immaculate’ gardens and grounds, the three bedroom home has been modernised throughout, with reception rooms designed to make the most of the landscape that unfolds through double-glazed windows.

​The ground floor, with underfloor heating, comprises an open plan dining kitchen and family room with sun room, a w.c., utility room with built-in washing machine, dryer and freezer, a bright, spacious lounge, and a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, an en suite bathroom and study area, and access to the garden.

There are two double bedrooms above, one with an en suite, and a stylish family bathroom.

This deluxe home has a built-in sound system and remote control blinds to most windows. Air conditioning units are installed in the lounge and living room, along with first floor bedrooms.

The dining kitchen with family room is modern and spacious with lovely views. It has fitted units, granite worktops and a central island with a breakfast bar, a five-ring gas hob and extractor.

Integrated appliances include twin electric ovens, twin fridges, dishwasher, and microwave. Full height sliding patio doors open to the garden.

The adjoining sunroom is triple aspect and a great place to relax and soak up the view.

From the first floor landing is an en suite bedroom with built-in furniture, with both a bath and separate shower in the en suite.

The additional bedroom has fitted wardrobes.

A private drive with remote control, wrought iron gates leads to parking and turning space, and the triple garage, each garage with remote control doors, power and light.

Mature hedges surround the property, and to the rear is a stunning private garden with patio seating, lawns and a raised decked seating area.

​A further private ​space holds a hot tub.

​This home in Old Hall Road, Upper Batley, is for sale at a price of £975,000, with ​Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel:​ 01924 420020.

