These impressive homes are all currently for sale on Rightmove.

For sale in Dewsbury: 12 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in Dewsbury

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are some of the most expensive properties across Dewsbury, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 12 of the most expensive homes in Dewsbury, that are currently listed on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

This incredible home, with its own games room and gym, is available on Rightmove for £1.25 million.

1. High Meadows

This incredible home, with its own games room and gym, is available on Rightmove for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove

This detached former farmhouse, which has numerous outbuildings, is available on Rightmove for £1 million.

2. Briestfield Road

This detached former farmhouse, which has numerous outbuildings, is available on Rightmove for £1 million. Photo: Rightmove

This elevated and modernised home, overlooking the green belt valley in the direction of Emley Moor, is available on Rightmove for £875,000.

3. Amberwood

This elevated and modernised home, overlooking the green belt valley in the direction of Emley Moor, is available on Rightmove for £875,000. Photo: Rightmove

This fantastic family home with, four sizable bedrooms, is for sale on Rightmove for £775,000.

4. Oldmill View

This fantastic family home with, four sizable bedrooms, is for sale on Rightmove for £775,000. Photo: Rightmove

