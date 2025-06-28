For sale in Dewsbury: 12 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in Dewsbury

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 12 of the most expensive homes in Dewsbury, that are currently listed on Rightmove.
1. High Meadows
This incredible home, with its own games room and gym, is available on Rightmove for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove
2. Briestfield Road
This detached former farmhouse, which has numerous outbuildings, is available on Rightmove for £1 million. Photo: Rightmove
3. Amberwood
This elevated and modernised home, overlooking the green belt valley in the direction of Emley Moor, is available on Rightmove for £875,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Oldmill View
This fantastic family home with, four sizable bedrooms, is for sale on Rightmove for £775,000. Photo: Rightmove
