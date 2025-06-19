Inside this updated home, with en suites and balcony, for sale in Dewsbury

​With a spacious​, versatile​ interior that has both charm and character, it offers three large double bedrooms, two of which ​have their own en-suite facilities.

An entrance porch leads into an open-plan hallway with a feature period fireplace, built-in storage, and smart technology systems.

The kitchen and dining area are both traditional and modern, with an extensive range of fitted units, a double Aga, and French doors opening out to the garden.

A separate utility room and a w.c. add to ground floor facilities.

An elegant lounge, with a period fireplace and cosy wood-burning stove, has large windows that allow plenty of natural light, and further to this is an impressive dining room with oak flooring and fitted wall units​.

​The snug with wood panelled walls and French doors ​was used previously as an additional bedroom, and can be ​adapted as desired.

There's a gated driveway leading in to the property, with a double garage, and a paved front garden. Off-street parking is available to the rear.

An expansive lawned garden includes a patio area, complete with a hot tub, for enjoying time outdoors.

From the first floor open-plan landing is a spacious main bedroom with modern décor, fitted wardrobes, an en suite facility and a private balcony overlooking picturesque countryside.

Another bedroom with an en suite has fitted wardrobes, and a charming open fireplace, while the third bedroom includes fitted storage and a Velux window.

A luxury family bathroom includes a freestanding bath and twin pedestal sinks within its suite, and has a walk-in wardrobe with fitted units.

A separate garden room is currently utilised as a beauty salon, and adds further flexible space to the versatile property.

This home in Edge Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £650,000, with Manning Stainton, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888.

