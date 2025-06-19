A rear view of the stunning property for sale in Dewsbury.placeholder image
Inside this updated home, with en suites and balcony, for sale in Dewsbury

By Sally Burton
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
This unique home is not only beautifully updated inside, it also has a stunning garden, and sizeable plot in a much admired location.

​With a spacious​, versatile​ interior that has both charm and character, it offers three large double bedrooms, two of which ​have their own en-suite facilities.

An entrance porch leads into an open-plan hallway with a feature period fireplace, built-in storage, and smart technology systems.

The kitchen and dining area are both traditional and modern, with an extensive range of fitted units, a double Aga, and French doors opening out to the garden.

A separate utility room and a w.c. add to ground floor facilities.

An elegant lounge, with a period fireplace and cosy wood-burning stove, has large windows that allow plenty of natural light, and further to this is an impressive dining room with oak flooring and fitted wall units​.

​The snug with wood panelled walls and French doors ​was used previously as an additional bedroom, and can be ​adapted as desired.

There's a gated driveway leading in to the property, with a double garage, and a paved front garden. Off-street parking is available to the rear.

An expansive lawned garden includes a patio area, complete with a hot tub, for enjoying time outdoors.

From the first floor open-plan landing is a spacious main bedroom with modern décor, fitted wardrobes, an en suite facility and a private balcony overlooking picturesque countryside.

Another bedroom with an en suite has fitted wardrobes, and a charming open fireplace, while the third bedroom includes fitted storage and a Velux window.

A luxury family bathroom includes a freestanding bath and twin pedestal sinks within its suite, and has a walk-in wardrobe with fitted units.

A separate garden room is currently utilised as a beauty salon, and adds further flexible space to the versatile property.

This home in Edge Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £650,000, with Manning Stainton, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888.

