Inside upgraded open plan home with SieMatic kitchen, air conditioning and underfloor heating

A recent transformation of Midway was undertaken by property investors John and Katy Hampton, who moved in after John's parents, Steve and Gill Hampton, offered to swap homes to allow the younger couple more family space.

The senior Hamptons had moved into the property some 18 years before to help care for Gill's father, and had enlarged and improved it, and built an annexe.

Katy, 32, explained: "At the time of the swap I was pregnant with my daughter Mila, who is three this year, and we lived round the corner in a smaller place on Church Lane.

"We gifted each other our properties in January last year then went on to swap homes."

Since then, John and Katy have further developed Midway into an impressively high spec family home.

With another baby on the way, they are now selling up to move to the south of France, where John's parents already own a property.

Midway is for sale at £1,295,000, with a double garage, a gym or office in a versatile outbuilding, and an established leafy, enclosed garden with lawned and seating areas.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the house that has a swish open plan and air-conditioned SieMatic fitted kitchen, with a 'hidden' utility with pantry, and an exterior door.

"It's very much a modern family home, with peaceful gardens and privacy," added Katy. "If we could pick it up and move it to France we would."

Three of the bedrooms have air conditioning, and with the whole ground floor renovation completed last year, is a fully refurbished en suite to the main bedroom - there being three bathrooms in all.

New manifolds and wireless controls were also fitted during the upgrade.

Midway, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £1,295,000 with Yellow Brick Road Estate Agents, Sowerby Bridge, tel. 01422553099.

