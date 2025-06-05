An overview of the property from the front, with open countryside views to the rear.An overview of the property from the front, with open countryside views to the rear.
Imagine long summer evenings and this view - this home has so much to offer

By Sally Burton
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
This stunning modern home with glorious views is immaculate inside, with open plan living and a raised terrace that's fabulous for the summer.

Within the sought after semi rural setting of Thornhill, the four bedroom detached property has a sizeable plot that includes private parking and an integral garage with power and light.

A beautifully landscaped rear garden spans countryside with views towards Emley Moor.

An entrance hall and inner hallway has an oak staircase with glass balustrade to the lower ground floor, where a contemporary, open-plan kitchen with dining and living areas has access to an outdoor terrace, and there's a separate, fully fitted out utility room and guest w.c..

In the kitchen are fitted units with quartz worktops, a central island, and a range of integrated appliances. Bi-folding and French doors lead out to the rear decked patio.

The ground floor features a spacious lounge with log burning stove on a stone tiled hearth, that has an amazing outlook towards Emley Moor.

Four good size bedrooms and a modern family bathroom are also at this level. Two bedrooms have open vaults to the ceiling, and another has a walk-in wardrobe facility.

The bathroom features two wash basins within a quartz-topped vanity unit, and a stand alone roll top bath with mixer tap and shower head attachment.

A separate shower room with w.c. has a Velux skylight.

To the rear, a raised composite decked terrace with glass balustrade is a great feature, ideal for outdoor entertaining, and with panoramic views.

An artificial lawn and paved patio area are further pleasant and low maintenance areas with planted features.

This home, in Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, is currently for sale at a price of £625,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

A rear view of the property with landscaped gardens that are ideal for outdoor living and entertaining.

Open plan living, with two sets of doors to outside areas.

The entrance hall, with oak staircase leading down to the lower ground floor.

An open plan kitchen with central island has integrated appliances.

