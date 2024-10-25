Kids Eat Free is back at Burger King this October half term

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:02 BST
Looking to keep your little monsters happy this half-term? Burger King® UK is here to help with the return of its Kids Eat FREE!

From today, October 25 until November 3, families across the UK can enjoy a King Jr meal totally free when purchasing an adult meal*!

This October, keep your little ones happy with a free King Jr meal, featuring a Kids Hamburger or Chicken Nuggets, fries and a drink, while you tuck into your own bewitching burger.

Kids Eat Free is back at Burger King this October half term.

All you need to do is download the Burger King® app via Google Play here or the App Store here to claim the offer.

*Burgers include: Whopper®/Chicken Royale/ Vegan Royale/The Ultimate Bean Burger / Bacon Double Cheese (new) / (Double Whopper® + £1)

