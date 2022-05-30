Birstall pub offering 6p pints to celebrate Jubilee week - here's the codeword you need to get one

Pheasant in Birstall is kicking off Jubilee Week with the special offer today, Monday May 30.

In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.

They will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.

Greene King Local pubs are slashing the price of pints to 6p in honour of the Queen's Plantinum Jubilee for one day only.

The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.

Other articipating pubs in Yorkshire include:

Singing Chocker (Glasshoughton)

Carleton (Pontefract)

Fenay Bridge (Fenay Bridge)

Black Bull (Lindley)

Lord Darcy (Leeds)

Angel Inn (Rothwell)

Station Hotel (Crossgates)

Horsforth (Horsforth)

Angel (Baildon)

Crown (Bradford)

Dragon (Leeds)

New Inn (Leeds)