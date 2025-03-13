Aldi confirms Easter range for 2025 - full list of items and prices

Aldi is ready for Easter with a range of treats 🥚

Aldi has confirmed its full Easter range for 2025

The range includes luxury eggs, Bubble Tea eggs and more

Prices start from only 59p

Aldi has confirmed the launch of a huge Easter range for 2025, which includes bubble tea easter eggs, dessert eggs, and more.

The discount supermarket has gained a reputation for exciting and unique releases, from its alcohol range to its sweet treats and everything in between.

For 2025, Aldi has unveiled a brand-new range with prices ranging from 59p to £9.99 for delicious chocolate treats to celebrate Easter.

The range has been designed to suit all tastes, from luxurious eggs such as the luxurious Double Indulgence Eggs, to the fun and fruity Bubble Tea eggs.

The brand-new Specially Selected Double Indulgence Eggs are available in Salted Blonde & Milk Chocolate Caramel and Milk Chocolate and Hazlenut Chocolate Creme, made with Fairtrade Belgian chocolate.

But on the more fun side, Aldi will also be launching the Dairyfine Bubble Tea eggs which are inspired by the Gen Z trend of Bubble Tea drinks. The eggs have been designed to look like a cup of Bubble Tea, which includes edible toppings and a straw.

Other items in the range include; Baby Bunny egg, Easter Chocolate Gonks, Chocolate Pets, Dessert Eggs and more.

The full range of Easter Eggs available at Aldi includes:

Specially Selected Double Indulgence Eggs (£9.99, 300g)

Infusionist Coffee & Caramel Egg-Fusion Martini Duo (£9.99, 140g)

Dairyfine Bubble Tea Egg (£7.99, 215g)

Dairyfine Curious Inventions Egg (£3.99, 180g)

Specially Selected Baby Bunny (99p, 50g)

Dairyfine Easter Chocolate Gonks (59p, 30g)

Dairyfine Chocolate Pets (£3.99, 150g)

Specially Selected Dessert Eggs (£2.49, 150g)

Aldi’s smaller Easter eggs are available to purchase in-store now, with the luxury eggs available on March 23 and the Bubble Tea and Chocolate Pets eggs available on March 30.

For more information on Aldi’s Easter range, please visit Aldi’s website for details