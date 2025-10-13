Year 7 pupil Preston was one of the stars of last night's episode of Educating Yorkshire. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

It was yet another emotional rollercoaster for viewers of Educating Yorkshire as the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 show aired last night (Sunday).

Episode seven of the second series featured two Year 7 pupils just starting out at Dewsbury's Thornhill Community Academy.

Visually impaired youngster Lottie faced the daunting task of a reading test but was helped by the “phenomenal” Miss Nurse, while the lively and charismatic Preston starred in the school play.

Headteacher Matthew Burton posted on X before the show:

Miss Nurse. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

“Another Sunday, another episode of Educating Yorkshire at 8pm on Channel 4. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh, you’ll watch our school play, you’ll meet Preston and Lottie, and you’ll see Miss Nurse doing some phenomenal work. Did I cry at this one? No comment.”

On the two pupils who were the focus of last night’s episode, he added:

“He (Preston) is an absolutely wonderful young man. He’s so talented and so kind. Lottie is clever and determined and fantastic. So proud of them both.”

Not for the first time during this series, the show had viewers reaching for the tissues again.

One said: “This episode really has made me cry. I just feel for Lottie, Year 7 is hard enough without a disability. Preston is a character isn’t he, how do you keep a straight face. Proper little entertainer.”

Another said: “I sympathise with Lottie a lot as I’m also completely blind in one eye with the vision in my other eye not great. I really struggled at school (I’m 29 now and still do sometimes) but I got absolutely no help - the help you’re giving Lottie is amazing, well done.”

Another viewer added: “Loved Educating Yorkshire the first series and the second series brings back all the emotions too. Incredible insight into teaching, characters of the children and how they navigate this important part of their lives. Well done to you all at Thornhill.”

One said: “Miss Nurse was just fantastic with Lottie. I also loved the words you said to Preston. What a great school and lovely staff.”

Another added: “Fantastic episode and amazing support given to Lottie and Preston.”

The next episode of Educating Yorkshire is due to air on Channel 4, at 8pm on Sunday, October 19.