A new dog grooming business, with a “stress-free and relaxed environment” for your canine friends, has opened in Mirfield.

Jenna’s Dog Grooming opened in September at the home of Jenna Heyes and Mark Parker on The Clough.

The dog-lover started dog grooming at the age of 18 in a mobile van in her hometown of Lytham in Lancashire.

Fast-forward ten years, the 28-year-old now has a permanent base for her new business in Mirfield.

Jenna Heyes with Beau the dog at Jenna's Dog Grooming, which has opened in Mirfield.

“Growing up on a farm, our dogs were always a big part of the family throughout my childhood and adult life,” Jenna explained to the Reporter Series.

“I have always been around animals but dogs have always held a special place in my heart.

“I then found my most perfect little pal, Pips the Shih-Tzu. Pips inspired me to open the business. I was happy that I was able to accomplish this at a young age and it is a chapter of my life that I am extremely proud of.

“I started off by completing my training course where I obtained my City and Guilds qualification. I had a mobile van at the time which I really enjoyed.”

Revealing the experience she has created for the pampered pooches, Jenna said:

“I moved to Mirfield just over a year ago and wanted to start up my business here. Me and my partner thought where we could do it and we had the space at home, so we converted the garage and got it going from there.

“I have taken lots of time to design the salon in a way that is inviting and stress-free to your dog, allowing them to feel relaxed and at ease.

“I only offer one-to-one grooming as it enables me to spend quality time with the dogs whilst building trust with them. They will only ever receive the best quality of care as if they were my own, as their comfort and welfare is paramount.

“Each dog is unique and their love and loyalty makes me love working in this field.”

She added: “I offer lots of services including puppy introductory grooms, bath and blow-dry, full grooms, spa treatments, teeth cleaning, nail clipping, ear cleaning and more! It is a cage-free salon enabling the dogs to feel more free and comfortable.

“I have been in Mirfield for just over a year. It’s lovely and the people are really friendly. My first week was jam-packed. I was fully booked. I have been really happy with the response.”

For more information or to book, contact Jenna on 07863603811, email [email protected] or on social media: Facebook - Jenna's Dog Grooming; Instagram - jenna'sdoggrooming_mirfield