Triple celebration for Dewsbury bed manufacturer with new jobs, product range and industry accreditation

A Dewsbury manufacturer of electric adjustable beds is expanding and creating jobs as it launches a new product range. The firm has also passed a rigorous audit process to become a member of UK trade association the National Bed Federation (NBF).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adjust-A-Bed, based on Huddersfield Road, has appointed a new sales director and plans to recruit a further five full-time staff this autumn to keep up with demand, along with making further appointments throughout 2026.

The business, founded five years ago, already employs 35 people and is continuing to buck market trends, seeing a sales increase of over 25% ahead of a record year the previous year and is continuing to grow its gallery partnerships within independent retail stores throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialising in adjustable, electrically operated beds that are often used by people with chronic conditions such as arthritis and back pain, the firm is now targeting younger customers choosing adjustable beds as a lifestyle product. Its latest range includes a new bed base design and additional mattresses.

The Adjust-A-Bed team

The company’s growth comes as it received news this month that it has passed the rigorous audit process to join the NBF, the trade association for UK and Irish bed manufacturers and their suppliers.

Managing director Ehtesham Nasir said: “We are thrilled to have been accepted as a member of the NBF, which we see as a major endorsement and a platform to raising our profile within the sector. Exhibiting at the NBF’s Bed Show later this month will also be a great opportunity to showcase our products, meet more retailers and grow our network.”

Simon Williams, head of marketing and membership at the NBF, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Adjust-A-Bed as new members. They are a really impressive company and we are looking forward to supporting them and working with them as they continue to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nasir said: “Key to our growth as a business has been our rapid turnaround times, which mean customers in urgent need, for example after a hospital stay, can receive a suitable bed in just 10–14 days through our network of independent retailers. This is a market where speed and service really matter.”

He added that the strength of West Yorkshire’s manufacturing skills base had been crucial to the growth of the business: “As we grow, we have found the process of recruitment locally in Dewsbury to be very positive,” he said. “There’s a strong pool of skilled people, and we’ve built a reputation as a supportive local employer with low staff turnover. We’re really looking forward to welcoming new team members in the weeks ahead.”

Adjust-A-Bed will exhibit its latest products at the NBF Bed Show at Telford International Centre on 23–24 September.