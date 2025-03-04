A planning application to turn a former church into a dessert shop has been refused.

The application – received by Kirklees Council in November 2024 – relates to the former Catholic Church of St Thomas More within the grounds of Greengates House at 123, Chickenley Lane.

The application sought retrospective planning permission to change the use of the premises from a place of worship to an online dessert shop.

No external alterations were suggested as part of the application, and it proposed the opening hours of 5pm to 12am Monday to Thursday, and 5pm to 1am Friday to Sunday.

The former Catholic Church of St Thomas More is located in Chickenley, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

In its decision note, the council said the proposed use would “fail to accord” with elements of the Kirklees Local Plan, the National Planning Policy Framework, and the council’s Hot Food Takeaway Supplementary Planning Document.

It concluded that the development would not “constitute sustainable development and is therefore recommended for refusal.”

The full planning application can be viewed on the Kirklees Council planning portal.