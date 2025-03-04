Planning permission: Bid to turn former Dewsbury church into online dessert shop refused by Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A planning application to turn a former church into a dessert shop has been refused.

The application – received by Kirklees Council in November 2024 – relates to the former Catholic Church of St Thomas More within the grounds of Greengates House at 123, Chickenley Lane.

The application sought retrospective planning permission to change the use of the premises from a place of worship to an online dessert shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No external alterations were suggested as part of the application, and it proposed the opening hours of 5pm to 12am Monday to Thursday, and 5pm to 1am Friday to Sunday.

The former Catholic Church of St Thomas More is located in Chickenley, Dewsbury. Photo: GoogleThe former Catholic Church of St Thomas More is located in Chickenley, Dewsbury. Photo: Google
The former Catholic Church of St Thomas More is located in Chickenley, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

In its decision note, the council said the proposed use would “fail to accord” with elements of the Kirklees Local Plan, the National Planning Policy Framework, and the council’s Hot Food Takeaway Supplementary Planning Document.

It concluded that the development would not “constitute sustainable development and is therefore recommended for refusal.”

The full planning application can be viewed on the Kirklees Council planning portal.

Related topics:Planning permissionDewsburyCatholic church

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice