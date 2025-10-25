A Birstall-based payment solutions provider has launched a brand new card machine to help smaller businesses.

Total Payments, located on Woodhead Road, had rolled out the new myPOS Ultra which has been designed to assist small firms get paid faster and manage their money more easily.

The company says the new device offers instant settlements and comes with a free business bank account, a free MasterCard debit card, and a £15-per-month plan for 18 months, with no upfront costs.

“Small businesses can’t afford to wait days for their money,” said Nick Mehat, Director at Total Payments.

“We’ve introduced instant settlements so that when you make a sale, you get your funds straight away. The myPOS Ultra is all about speed, simplicity, and transparency.”

The myPOS Ultra card machine is built for busy business owners who want “something reliable and easy to use.”

Nick added: “Small businesses need tools that work as fast as they do. With myPOS Ultra, we’re giving merchants more control over their money, without the headaches or hidden charges.”

The company says setting up takes just 15 minutes, with the terminal arriving within three working days of ordering. It’s connected via WiFi or GPRS, offers up to 15 days of standby battery life, and can print around 1,500 receipts per charge.

For more information, visit www.totalpayments.co.uk