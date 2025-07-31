"It’s something we have strived for for years”: Birstall flooring shop named best carpet and flooring business in Yorkshire

By Catherine Gannon
Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
A Birstall flooring shop has been named the best carpet and flooring business in Yorkshire.

CVS Carpets and Flooring, at 895 Bradford Road in Birstall, won the Best Carpet and Flooring Business category for Yorkshire at the England’s Business Awards.

The business, set up in 1994, can now progress to the national grand final in November.

On receiving the award, Company Director Ryan Fisher said: “It’s massive. It’s something we have strived for for years.”

Seven members of staff from CVS Carpets and Flooring attended the awards ceremony in Leeds. Picture: England's Business Awardsplaceholder image
Seven members of staff from CVS Carpets and Flooring attended the awards ceremony in Leeds. Picture: England's Business Awards

“We are really proud of the achievement, of the team, the staff, the fitters,” he added.

The flooring shop was nominated earlier in the year, and voted for by customers.

The business was previously based in Heckmondwike before moving to Birstall, and now employs 22 members of staff.

The awards ceremony took place at the Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday, July 20, and was attended by seven members of staff.

More information about the awards can be found at: https://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/faq/

