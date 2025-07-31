A Birstall flooring shop has been named the best carpet and flooring business in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CVS Carpets and Flooring, at 895 Bradford Road in Birstall, won the Best Carpet and Flooring Business category for Yorkshire at the England’s Business Awards.

The business, set up in 1994, can now progress to the national grand final in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On receiving the award, Company Director Ryan Fisher said: “It’s massive. It’s something we have strived for for years.”

Seven members of staff from CVS Carpets and Flooring attended the awards ceremony in Leeds. Picture: England's Business Awards

“We are really proud of the achievement, of the team, the staff, the fitters,” he added.

The flooring shop was nominated earlier in the year, and voted for by customers.

The business was previously based in Heckmondwike before moving to Birstall, and now employs 22 members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony took place at the Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday, July 20, and was attended by seven members of staff.

More information about the awards can be found at: https://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/faq/