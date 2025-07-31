"It’s something we have strived for for years”: Birstall flooring shop named best carpet and flooring business in Yorkshire
CVS Carpets and Flooring, at 895 Bradford Road in Birstall, won the Best Carpet and Flooring Business category for Yorkshire at the England’s Business Awards.
The business, set up in 1994, can now progress to the national grand final in November.
On receiving the award, Company Director Ryan Fisher said: “It’s massive. It’s something we have strived for for years.”
“We are really proud of the achievement, of the team, the staff, the fitters,” he added.
The flooring shop was nominated earlier in the year, and voted for by customers.
The business was previously based in Heckmondwike before moving to Birstall, and now employs 22 members of staff.
The awards ceremony took place at the Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday, July 20, and was attended by seven members of staff.
More information about the awards can be found at: https://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/faq/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.