Dewsbury company ‘honoured’ to win Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Since its inception in February 2010, Magma has enjoyed continual and significant growth.

Magma Group, located on Low Road in Earlsheaton, has 40 years of experience in the ceramics industry and has now been recognised with this prestigious accolade.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business accolade in the country, with winning companies able to use the esteemed Queen’s Award emblem for the next five years.

Mark Stuckey, managing director of Magma Group, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised for the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation this year.

Magma's mission is to grow and develop the business through ongoing innovation, research and development.

“For ten years we have been expanding and growing the business and coming up with innovative new ideas to develop our catalyst product, and it is great that our hard work and dedication has been recognised.

“I would like to thank all of the staff at Magma who have helped to develop the business over the years and advanced the business into what it is today.

“There are a lot of exciting developments at Magma over the years in terms of innovation, expansion of the business and trading worldwide.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the next ten years has to offer us, and look forward to flying our Queen’s Award flag with pride for the next five years.”

Magma is a manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of refractory, ceramic and catalyst materials and technology worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.magmagroup.com/catalysts

Applications for the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2023 open on Sunday, May 1, 2022.