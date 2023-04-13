Whether you fancy owning a post office, buying a cafe or running your own takeaway, there are lot’s of business opportunities for entrepreneurs in North Kirklees.
Here are some of the commercial properties currently for sale on Rightmove.
This busy village Post Office in Birkenshaw is on sale for £79,950. Photo: Rightmove
This public house and restaurant in Cleckheaton is on sale for £105,000. Photo: Rightmove
The former Bengal Tandoori takeaway on Greenside in Heckmondwike is currently on sale for £100,000. Photo: Rightmove
An opportunity to acquire this detached freehold property and newsagents in Dewsbury has arisen for £110,000. Photo: Rightmove