10 businesses for sale in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen on Rightmove

Fancy taking on a business venture in North Kirklees?

By Jessica Barton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Whether you fancy owning a post office, buying a cafe or running your own takeaway, there are lot’s of business opportunities for entrepreneurs in North Kirklees.

Here are some of the commercial properties currently for sale on Rightmove.

This busy village Post Office in Birkenshaw is on sale for £79,950.

1. 10 businesses for sale in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

This busy village Post Office in Birkenshaw is on sale for £79,950. Photo: Rightmove

This public house and restaurant in Cleckheaton is on sale for £105,000.

2. 10 businesses for sale in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

This public house and restaurant in Cleckheaton is on sale for £105,000. Photo: Rightmove

The former Bengal Tandoori takeaway on Greenside in Heckmondwike is currently on sale for £100,000.

3. 10 businesses for sale in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

The former Bengal Tandoori takeaway on Greenside in Heckmondwike is currently on sale for £100,000. Photo: Rightmove

An opportunity to acquire this detached freehold property and newsagents in Dewsbury has arisen for £110,000.

4. 10 businesses for sale in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

An opportunity to acquire this detached freehold property and newsagents in Dewsbury has arisen for £110,000. Photo: Rightmove

