A Cinderella pantomime is being staged at Dewsbury Town Hall later this month - oh yes it is!

Cinderella panto: You shall go to the ball at Dewsbury Town Hall!
Produced by the town’s historic Dewsbury Collegians Amateur Operatic Society, the family-friendly panto is set to run from Thursday, January 23, to Sunday, January 26.
The traditional show promises lots of sparkle, plenty of laughter, brilliant costumes, good music, dance routines by the Sutton School of Performing Arts, and, of course, audience participation.
Lee Sharratt, publicity manager for Dewsbury Collegians, who will be starring as Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, the Baroness, told the Reporter Series:
“The society always looks forward to doing the panto. It is always really good fun and it is very popular with the audience.
“The society is a very important part of the community. It’s really special and we put on a really good show.
“Everyone has a really good time. There are big audiences, everyone gets involved. Everyone enjoys the pantomime.”
Balcony tickets are priced at £14, while tickets in the stalls are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.
Performances on the Thursday and Friday are in the evening at 7pm, while there is a double-header on the Saturday with a matinee performance at 1pm before an evening showing at 6pm. The final show is a matinee on the Sunday, which starts at 1pm.
Stall tickets for the matinee on Sunday are already sold out but seats are available in the balcony and for the other performances.
To book call the town hall’s box office on 01484 225755 or visit www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk while you can visit Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls for card-only sales, Monday to Friday. All bookings made via Kirklees are subject to a booking fee of 10 per cent.
