Savile Town Scouts host apprentice-style enterprise challenge to celebrate heritage and revitalise Dewsbury Town Centre

Dewsbury Town Centre is set to transform into a hub of activity as the Savile Town Scouts, in partnership with The Arcade Pop Up and Making Sparks, present an exciting Apprentice-Style Enterprise Day. The event promises a dynamic celebration of creativity, culture, and community, with something to engage visitors of all ages.

This unique event is the culmination of an Apprentice-style challenge where Scouts aged 10–18 have spent weeks developing business skills and celebrating their heritage. Split into two dynamic teams, the Scouts have worked hard to prepare for this day:

* Desi Bites (Boys): Serving up a selection of South Asian-inspired street food, packed with bold flavours and culinary creativity.* Savvy Girls (Girls): Offering products inspired by Dewsbury’s rich textile heritage and South Asian culture, alongside homemade bakes celebrating the town's scouting legacy.

Under the guidance of business and marketing professionals, both teams have created promotional materials and developed their offerings with teamwork and innovation. On the day, the Scouts will compete to see which team can raise the most funds, with all proceeds supporting future activities for the Savile Town Scouts.

Desi Bites showing off their delicious treats

“This isn’t just about teaching Scouts business skills—it’s about inspiring the community, honouring our heritage, and showing what young people can achieve,” said Riyaz Gajra, Chairman of Savile Town Scouts. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Arcade Pop Up and Making Sparks to bring this event to life.”

The event will feature more than just the Scout-run stalls. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, including arts and crafts, workshops, and games, transforming Dewsbury’s town centre into a hub of activity.

Event Details* Date: Saturday, 7th December 2024* Time: Activities throughout the day* Location: Dewsbury Town Centre, centred around The Arcade Pop Up* Highlights: Scout stalls, arts and crafts, workshops, games, and moreThis Enterprise Day is about more than raising funds—it’s a celebration of Dewsbury’s heritage, the vibrancy of its community, and the talent of its young people. It’s also the first of many planned events aimed at revitalising the heart of Dewsbury and providing opportunities for families and young people.

For further information, follow Savile Town Scouts on Instagram and Facebook @saviletownscouts, or contact us at [email protected].