Creative adventures await this half-term at White Rose Shopping Centre

White Rose Shopping Centre is inviting young artists to join free craft sessions this half term, from Monday 17 until Friday 21 February.

Fun for the whole family, the sessions will be held from 11am – 4pm each day in White Rose’s Central Atrium, near the escalators leading to The Balcony and The Village.

Guests are invited to get creative with a range of hands-on activities, including decorating money boxes and treasure chests, and colouring in masks. With plenty of stickers, pom poms, and gems available, each child can make unique creations to take home with them.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Our free craft workshops are an exciting, all-weather activity that will keep kids entertained while creating unique treasures to take home. It’s a chance to spark creativity and add some fun to the week — without the mess of glitter or glue at home.

“Guests can grab a tasty lunch at one of our many little one-approved restaurants, with kids eating for free at both TGI Fridays and Frankies and Benny’s, as well as enjoy our newly extended Play Area in The Village too, making White Rose the perfect day out this half term.”

White Rose is open from 10am – 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 8pm Saturdays, and 11am – 5pm Sundays. Boasting more than 120 shops and plenty of delicious restaurants to please even the fussiest of eaters, as well as nearly 5,000 free parking spaces, White Rose is the perfect family day-out destination.

For further details, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.