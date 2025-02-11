What time is the Champions League on Prime Video today? Amazon schedule and how to watch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Amazon Prime subscribers can watch Champions League knock out football - at no extra cost
- One game each Tuesday through to the semi-final stage will be available.
- 17 matches are going to be streamed on the app throughout the competition.
Football fans who are subscribed to Amazon Prime are being reminded that they can watch a match from the Champions League knock out stages. The online giant is showing games live throughout the tournament.
Prime Video will show one match for free on a Tuesday night up to and including the semi-final stage. It includes Manchester City vs Real Madrid today (February 11).
It is not the first time that Prime Video has broadcast football - or sports in general - live, having previously shown a selection of Premier League matches. Here’s all you need to know:
Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025
How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?
If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you will be able to watch a total of 17 Champions League matches on its streaming service during the tournament. It started back in August and you simply need to open up your Prime Video app and click on the live game - if there is one.
What time does the Champions League start on Prime Video?
The coverage of matches will be live on the streaming service well in advance of kick-off. For previous games that kick-off at 8pm, coverage has started at 6.30pm GMT.
Do you need to pay extra?
Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Which Champions League matches are live on Prime Video?
Starting in August 2024, Prime will exclusively broadcast 17 top-pick matches per season every Tuesday night throughout the competition up to and including the Semi-Final stage. This includes the first round of knock out action - including Manchester City vs Real Madrid tonight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.