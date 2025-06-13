Battyeford Sporting Club’s Party on the Pitch event will take place at its Huddersfield Road venue on Saturday, June 14, from 3pm until late.

A Mirfield sports club is set to host a family fun day this coming weekend.

The family fun day will follow the club’s presentation day and is free to attend.

There is a live music line-up which includes DJ Kayne Tee, Amii Sax and South of Denmark, while there will be food and drink stalls provided by Twisted Kitchen, Cakes By Mills, Singh 4 Supper and Appetite Yorkshire who will be serving fresh barista coffees.

There will also be an outside bar.

A post on the club’s Facebook page states: “All members past and present along with friends and family are all welcome to join us for a fun afternoon and hopefully some good weather.”

The club, last weekend, hosted its 11th annual girls only football gala, with 97 teams attending and over 850 girls playing football.

