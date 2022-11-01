To get you are all set for Guy Fawkes Night 2022, here are some of the public bonfires and firework displays happening across the district this coming weekend.

Friday, November 4

From Friday, November 4 until Sunday, November 6, the skies across North Kirklees will be lit up with the thrilling flashes of fireworks at some of our area's pubs and sports clubs.

Scholes Cricket and Athletics Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NN - free entry (suggested donation of £2 adult and £1 children), bonfire starts at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm. Food and drinks available, pie and pies, hot dogs and outdoor stalls. Cash and card accepted.

Liversedge Cricket Club, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7NP - 5.30pm to 11pm, fireworks, live music, outside bars and food stalls and funfair rides.

Saturday, November 5

The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9JJ - bonfire and fireworks display, 6pm to 8pm, admission by pre-paid ticket only - tickets available behind the bar, £7.50 adults, £5 under 12. Supper choice of pie and peas, cheese and onion pasties, sausage and chips, with a live band from 8.30pm. Proceeds to Mirfield Rifles Volunteers.

Mirfield and District Round Table, Mirfield Showground, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9NE - gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7pm, funfair and hot food. Tickets for the event can be bought online from www.mirfieldbonfire.co.uk Tickets bought in advance are £5 per adult, £2 for under 12’s and under threes are free. Alternatively tickets can be bought at the gate for £6 per adult and £3 per child.

Pear Tree Inn, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DL - firework display from South Pennine Boat Club, starting from 5pm with traditional bonfire night fayre.

Old Wine and Spirits Vaults, Huddersfield Road, Birstall, WF17 9AB - firework display from 6pm. Other events on the day include: pool tournament at 2pm, £5 entry fee; childrens disco and karaoke from 3pm; adults sponsored silence 8pm to 8.30pm; adults disco and karaoke 8.30pm til close. All in aid of Kirkwood Hospice.

The Leggers Inn, Mill Street East, Dewsbury, WF12 9BD - bonfire and fireworks, 5pm to 9pm. Live music, food and drink stalls and a bouncy castle.

Hartshead Moor Cricket Club, Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LW - free entry, bonfire lit at 6pm, firework display from 8pm, street food truck, hot drinks and cakes and an outdoor bottle bar.

The Wheatsheaf, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JQ - firework display from 7pm, free entry, outdoor and indoor bar, music and food. DJ from 8pm.

Sunday, November 6

Cleckheaton Sports Club, The Pavilion, Moorend, Cleckheaton, BD19 3UD - from 4pm, Bonfire lit at 6pm, pie and peas, parkin, hot dogs, BBQ, tombola and prize raffle.