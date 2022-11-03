News you can trust since 1858
Guy Fawkes Night 2022: 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

With bonfire weekend just around the corner, we have taken a look back at plot night celebrations in Mirfield over the years.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago

The Mirfield and District Round Table will be holding its popular fireworks extravaganza once again.

However, this year is expected to be their biggest display yet, as they celebrate 50 years of running the event.

To mark Bonfire Night and to celebrate Mirfield and District Round Table hosting the event for 50 years, here are 13 pictures from over the years. Do you recognise anyone?

1. 12 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Eight year old Caleb Bates gets to grips with one of his sparklers in 2018.

Photo: KEN MANN

2. 12 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Enjoying the bonfire in 2010, Adam Munt, Liam Munt, Sophie Murphy and Ewan Murphy.

Photo: KEN MANN

3. 12 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Mirfield Bonfire in 2012.

Photo: SUB

4. 12 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Alex McGee watches the fireworks display in 2004.

Photo: RANDI SOKOLOFF

