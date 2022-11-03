Guy Fawkes Night 2022: 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years
With bonfire weekend just around the corner, we have taken a look back at plot night celebrations in Mirfield over the years.
The Mirfield and District Round Table will be holding its popular fireworks extravaganza once again.
However, this year is expected to be their biggest display yet, as they celebrate 50 years of running the event.
To mark Bonfire Night and to celebrate Mirfield and District Round Table hosting the event for 50 years, here are 13 pictures from over the years. Do you recognise anyone?
