The Mirfield and District Round Table will be holding its popular fireworks extravaganza once again.

However, this year is expected to be their biggest display yet, as they celebrate 50 years of running the event.

To mark Bonfire Night and to celebrate Mirfield and District Round Table hosting the event for 50 years, here are 13 pictures from over the years. Do you recognise anyone?

Eight year old Caleb Bates gets to grips with one of his sparklers in 2018.

Enjoying the bonfire in 2010, Adam Munt, Liam Munt, Sophie Murphy and Ewan Murphy.

Mirfield Bonfire in 2012.

Alex McGee watches the fireworks display in 2004.