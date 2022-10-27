The charity - which is based in Mirfield - is proud to announce this year’s Bonfire and Fireworks extravaganza will take place on Saturday, November 5.

Held at the Mirfield Showground, this year’s event will headline with their biggest ever firework display - to celebrate 50 years of running the event.

The event is an opportunity for the community to come together and help raise thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Alex McGee watches the fireworks display at Mirfield Showground

To accompany the extravagant fireworks display the charity event will also include a huge bonfire, fairground and food stalls.

Paul Martin-Chambers, chairman of Mirfield and District Round Table, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community this year to celebrate 50 years of this popular event.

“We would especially like to thank Mirfield Town Council who have helped us to ensure that this event goes with a bang, whilst keeping our entrance fees low.”

Gates will open to the public at 5pm on Saturday, November 5, at the Mirfield Showground on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Megan Woodcock, Jessica Banks and Hanna Woodcock at the Mirfield Charity Bonfire in 2004.

The bonfire will be set alight at 6:30pm, followed by fireworks shortly after.

Tickets for the event can be bought online from www.mirfieldbonfire.co.uk

Tickets bought in advance are £5 per adult, £2 for under 12’s and under threes are free.

Alternatively tickets can be bought at the gate on the evening for £6 per adult and £3 per child.

Crowds watching the fireworks at Mirfield Showground in 2002.