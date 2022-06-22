Brad Schmulian hits century as Woodlands reach last 16 of ECB National Clubs Championship

Schmulian’s second century in the competition this year played a big part in an 111-run win over Yorkshire Southern Premier League champions Appleby Frodingham.

The New Zealander followed up the unbeaten 106 he made in the win over Richmondshire in the previous round by scoring 109 as the Bradford League champions piled up a huge 323-8 from their 40 overs after making the most of their decision to bat first.

Schmulian, who hit two sixes and 17 fours in his 81-ball knock, was joined in a second wicket stand of 144 by Tim Jackson, who hit 10 fours and a six in his contribution of 58. Tom Clee, with 51 off 30 balls, and Liam Collins, 49 off 33, increased the tempo further.

Captain Brad Schmulian led from the front to help Woodlands into the last 16 of the ECB National Clubs Championship, hitting a century with the bat and taking two wickets with the ball. Picture: Jim Fitton.

Appleby Frodingham, who lost by three wickets to Woodlands in last year’s Yorkshire Premier League Play-Off semi-finals, were bowled out for 212.

Opener Alex Grimes top scored with 60, but Woodlands bowlers stuck to their task well with Collins (3-27) the most successful and Schmulian following up his batting with 2-26.