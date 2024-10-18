Weeding and popping bubble wrap are odd ways Brits' brighten-up their day

Brits have revealed the oddest ways they brighten up their day – from browsing estate agent websites to popping bubble wrap and weeding the garden.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 82 per cent have at least one 'unusual' method for lifting their spirits.

Other unorthodox techniques include telling ‘dad jokes’, browsing estate agents’ websites, and talking to the dog.

Slightly less out-there methods include dancing around the house when everyone else is out, cleaning and tidying, and sorting out the recycling.

Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) went on to say the world is a better place when everyone can express a unique side of themselves.

The research was commissioned by Kinder Bueno, which has also created a tool which suggests quirky ways for users to brighten up their day.

Andrea Longobardi at Kinder said: “We’re delighted to see the inventive ways Brits elevate their days and celebrate the unique moments in their lives that help to make their day extra special.

"Whether it’s singing in the car or dancing around the house, we want to encourage enjoying those elevated moments, turning a basic day into a brighter one.”

The research went on to find on average Brits need to boost their mood four times per week, with 58 per cent adding they need to find ways to bring more colour to their day more than usual at the moment.

Of these, 45 per cent need a pick-me-up when they are feeling run down, and 41 per cent require a lift when the weather is gloomy.

While four in 10 need their day brightened on the occasions they are lacking sleep, according to the OnePoll.com data.

After employing their unusual mood boosting tactics, 83 per cent claim it makes them feel happier.

And 86 per cent believe it helps contribute to their overall happiness, with 82 per cent admitting it also helps to reduce their levels of stress.

Nearly two in five (37 per cent) have added new unusual techniques to their repertoire over the years – as it makes 49 per cent feel totally unique.

While 74 per cent are never embarrassed about any of their unusual ways to brighten their day.

Top 10 unique ways Brits brighten their day:

Listening to nostalgic music Cleaning and tidying Sing in the car Talk to your dog Going for a drive Dance around the house when everyone else is out Weeding the garden Going “aaaaaah” after you first sip of tea Wash your hair Buy scented candles