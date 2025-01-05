Bus and rail services cancelled as heavy snow hits north Kirklees
Bus and train services have been cancelled after heavy snow blanketed north Kirklees overnight.
In Dewsbury, the 126, 202/203, 280, 281 and 283 Arriva services have been suspended, but the 230/230A and 250 services are operating their normal route.
In Heckmondwike, all Arriva services are suspended, but will resume on main roads once they are clear.
Pennine services are all currently suspended.
Train services are unable to run between Leeds and Halifax via Dewbury, in both directions.
Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Halifax via Dewsbury, calling at all stations.
