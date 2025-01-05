Bus and rail services cancelled as heavy snow hits north Kirklees

Snow has affected public transport in Dewsbury

Bus and train services have been cancelled after heavy snow blanketed north Kirklees overnight.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Dewsbury, the 126, 202/203, 280, 281 and 283 Arriva services have been suspended, but the 230/230A and 250 services are operating their normal route.

In Heckmondwike, all Arriva services are suspended, but will resume on main roads once they are clear.

Pennine services are all currently suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services are unable to run between Leeds and Halifax via Dewbury, in both directions.

Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Halifax via Dewsbury, calling at all stations.