Kirklees Council spent £1.65m repairing potholes in the last financial year, according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

The £1,655,162 covered the repairs of 33,908 potholes across the district between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

In the same time frame, a total of 27,637 potholes were reported to the council.

We asked Kirklees Council whether it thought the spending on potholes was sustainable, if anything is being done to cut costs in the current financial year, and what its approach is to tackling the problem.

The money was spent on fixing potholes

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Repairing our roads is an ongoing priority for the council and we know it’s important to our residents.

"We conduct regular inspections across the highway network on a monthly, three, six and 12-monthly cycle, dependant on the road and other factors including usage and type of road.

“We undertake preventative treatments like surface dressing, which averts potholes from forming.

“We are currently in the process of our summer programme of surfacing dressing 32 roads across the district.”