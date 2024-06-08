Potholes: How Kirklees Council spent over £1.6m repairing potholes last year and which roads will be fixed next
The £1,655,162 covered the repairs of 33,908 potholes across the district between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
In the same time frame, a total of 27,637 potholes were reported to the council.
We asked Kirklees Council whether it thought the spending on potholes was sustainable, if anything is being done to cut costs in the current financial year, and what its approach is to tackling the problem.
A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Repairing our roads is an ongoing priority for the council and we know it’s important to our residents.
"We conduct regular inspections across the highway network on a monthly, three, six and 12-monthly cycle, dependant on the road and other factors including usage and type of road.
“We undertake preventative treatments like surface dressing, which averts potholes from forming.
“We are currently in the process of our summer programme of surfacing dressing 32 roads across the district.”
The roads to benefit from the surface dressing works are as follows – A629 Penistone Road; C997 Fenay Lane; Fleminghouse Lane; Westgate; A6024 Woodhead Road; A616 New Mill Road; C656 Thurstonland Bank Road; B6123 Batley Field Hill; B6128 Challenge Way; C525 Track Road; C554 Heaton Moor Road; C554 Hollin Hall Lane; C554 Hopton Lane; C554 Town Road; Clerk Green Street; Dark Lane; A58 Whitehall Road; B6124 Soothill Lane; C530 Hey Beck Lane; Banks Road; Far End Lane/Far Banks; Upper Hagg Road; Cross Lane; Dean Brook Road; South View; Stayley Royd; Tenter Hill; Cemetery Road; Flash Lane/Shillbank Lane; Hillhead Drive; A635 Barnsley Road; A642 Wakefield Road.