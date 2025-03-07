Forget Me Not children's hospice at Russell House in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire MPs - including Kim Leadbeater - have welcomed an increase in funding for the Kirkwood and Forget Me Not Hospices.

Kim, who represents Spen Valley, along with fellow MPs Harpreet Uppal, Jade Botterill and Paul Davies welcomed the recent announcement of the release of funding for upgrades and refurbishments for The Kirkwood (£160,020) and Forget Me Not (£75,232).

The investment is part of the Government’s nationwide boost of £100m over three years to improve hospice facilities, the largest investment in hospices in a generation.

Kirklees MPs have been actively engaging with the Government on this issue and are pleased to see this positive step towards supporting local hospices.

In a joint statement, the MPs said: “We are delighted that the Government has listened to concerns locally and provided this essential funding for The Kirkwood and Forget Me Not Hospices.

“These organisations provide exceptional care and support to families during the most difficult times, and today’s announcement is a crucial step towards securing their future.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the Government to ensure long-term sustainability for these vital services. We are also keen to see palliative care included in the NHS 10-Year Plan, ensuring these hospices receive the ongoing support they need.”

Michael Crowther, CEO at The Kirkwood, said:

“The funding announcement from the government is welcome. It recognises the important role hospices like The Kirkwood play in providing vital palliative and end of life care for patients and families in their local communities.

“Just 25 per cent of our funding comes from the NHS, so we rely on the generosity of the general public to fund the majority of our services.

“Having met with all our local MPs in recent weeks, we are aligned in our belief that everyone affected by life limiting and life shortening conditions deserves access to the very best care as they approach the end of life.

“We are confident they will continue to advocate for our local hospices at the highest level, to ensure we see long-term sustainable funding for hospices.”

Gareth Pierce, CEO at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, added:

“This is positive news and shows that the government recognises the financial pressures we face. This funding allocation will help towards the costs of keeping our children’s hospice safe and comfortable for the children and families we support and will free up money for us to spend on delivering services for those children and families in the short-term.

“Alongside our Kirklees MPs, we’re keen to see a more sustainable funding model for hospices to protect those services in the long-term.”