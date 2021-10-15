Kim Leadbeater says 'many MPs will be scared' by murder of Sir David Amess

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Conservative MP Sir David was stabbed to death while attending a constituency surgery in Leigh-on Sea, Essex

Ms Leadbeater, whose sister Jo Cox was murdered in Birstall in 2016, said she knows the "rollercoaster" Sir David's family and friends will now be on.

Speaking this evening, she said: “I was totally shocked by what happened. That another family is having to go through that again is horrific.

"The main people I’m thinking about are David’s family and his friends and the community that he represented for such a long time.

"A lot of people’s lives will have been changed forever today. They will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives.

“It’s really important that we get good people in public life but this is the risk that we’re all taking. So many MPs today will be scared by this.

"It feels very raw for me and I know from the messages I’ve been receiving from people across the political spectrum that for them too this is really raw.

"But the main people who are on my mind are David’s family and friends. I know the rollercoaster that they will now be on.”