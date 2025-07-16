Dewsbury Sports Centre.

A campaign group is holding a public meeting this coming weekend to demand the opening of Dewsbury Sports Centre.

The meeting, on Sunday, July 20, at 4pm, has been organised by the Reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre Committee, and will take place at Thornhill Lees Community Centre on Brewery Lane.

The popular sports centre was temporarily closed on September 8, 2023, due to the presence of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete), before it was permanently shut by Kirklees Council on November 5, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre Committee said:

“Since the closure, local residents have led a determined grassroots campaign, voicing deep concern over the damaging impact on children's education due to travel times exceeding 40 minutes for swimming lessons; a lack of accessible leisure options for elderly and low-income families; a rise in anti-social behaviour and youth crime linked to a loss of safe, structured activity spaces; and a sharp decline in town centre footfall, further harming Dewsbury’s already struggling economy.”

“More than 5,000 residents signed a petition demanding the centre’s reopening — a petition that the council failed to acknowledge meaningfully.

“Repeated requests for a phased reopening, especially of the gym and dry sports areas, have been refused without clear explanation. Meanwhile, cost estimates for reopening have shifted from £350,000 to £10 million, with no transparent breakdown provided — effectively blocking opportunities for government funding support.”

The spokesperson added: “The public meeting will provide updates on the campaign, reveal new information, and highlight continued inequalities in leisure investment across the borough — with millions allocated to Huddersfield projects, while Dewsbury and North Kirklees continue to be overlooked.

