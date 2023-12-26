News you can trust since 1858
Year in pictures: 22 pictures showcasing the top moments in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2023

From business awards to individual accolades, from the Coronation of King Charles III to local sporting success, we take a look back at some of North Kirklees’ most fabulous moments over the last 12 months.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Take a look at our year in pictures as the Reporter Series reflects on a selection of 2023’s most memorable events.

2023 got off to the perfect start for Batley as it was confirmed in January that £12 million would be handed to the town to help regenerate the centre as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF).

1. Levelling Up Bid success

2023 got off to the perfect start for Batley as it was confirmed in January that £12 million would be handed to the town to help regenerate the centre as part of the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF). Photo: SUB

In January, Spabreaks.com named Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa, managed by Sarah Gledhill (pictured), as the second most booked spa in Yorkshire.

2. Gomersal Park Hotel

In January, Spabreaks.com named Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa, managed by Sarah Gledhill (pictured), as the second most booked spa in Yorkshire. Photo: Jim Fitton

In February, areas of Turkey and Syria were sadly devastated by an earthquake. Caring Ridvan Turhan, owner of Town Cafe Turkish Bistro in Dewsbury, wanted to help and he cried tears of joy, as well as sadness, following the people of the town providing much needed aid and support to the victims.

3. Earthquake appeal

In February, areas of Turkey and Syria were sadly devastated by an earthquake. Caring Ridvan Turhan, owner of Town Cafe Turkish Bistro in Dewsbury, wanted to help and he cried tears of joy, as well as sadness, following the people of the town providing much needed aid and support to the victims. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Back in March we asked readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day.

4. World Book Day

Back in March we asked readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day. Photo: SUB

