22 pictures showcasing the top moments in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2023

From business awards to individual accolades, from the Coronation of King Charles III to local sporting success, we take a look back at some of North Kirklees’ most fabulous moments over the last 12 months.
Take a look at our year in pictures as the Reporter Series reflects on a selection of 2023’s most memorable events.
1. Levelling Up Bid success
2023 got off to the perfect start for Batley as it was confirmed in January that £12 million would be handed to the town to help regenerate the centre as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF). Photo: SUB
2. Gomersal Park Hotel
In January, Spabreaks.com named Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa, managed by Sarah Gledhill (pictured), as the second most booked spa in Yorkshire. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Earthquake appeal
In February, areas of Turkey and Syria were sadly devastated by an earthquake. Caring Ridvan Turhan, owner of Town Cafe Turkish Bistro in Dewsbury, wanted to help and he cried tears of joy, as well as sadness, following the people of the town providing much needed aid and support to the victims. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. World Book Day
Back in March we asked readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day. Photo: SUB