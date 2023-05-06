News you can trust since 1858
Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party.Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party.
Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party.

Picture special: 27 pictures from Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Communities across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have gathered today (Saturday) to celebrate the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort.

By Jessica Barton
Published 6th May 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:23 BST

Today (May 6) has been the official Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, with celebrations being held both locally and nationally in honour of the historic day.

To celebrate the momentous occasion we have put together 27 pictures from Coronation events across the district, from live screenings to street parties.

Can you spot anyone you know?

This is how you can share photos of YOUR Coronation celebrations through the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian

Resident of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying the Coronation street party.

1. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Resident of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying the Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley

Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party.

2. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley

Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party.

3. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley

Resident of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party.

4. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Resident of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley

