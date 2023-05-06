Communities across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have gathered today (Saturday) to celebrate the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort.

Today (May 6) has been the official Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, with celebrations being held both locally and nationally in honour of the historic day.

To celebrate the momentous occasion we have put together 27 pictures from Coronation events across the district, from live screenings to street parties.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Resident of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying the Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley Photo Sales

2 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley Photo Sales

3 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Residents of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley Photo Sales

4 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Resident of Fair View in Liversedge enjoying a Coronation street party. Photo: John Bradley Photo Sales