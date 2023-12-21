Take a look inside the new cafe that has opened in the former Legends Bar - the popular nightspot on Batley’s famous Golden Mile - as the owners vow to continue the historic building’s ‘legacy’.

Legends Café, which has an extensive menu serving breakfast, lunch and evening dinner, opened to the public at 9am today (Thursday).

Famed for its landmark white Art Deco style exterior, the building, on Bradford Road, has undergone a major refurbishment by brothers Mohammad Zahoor and Mohammed Zafoor, with the support of other family members including their Bradford businessman father Manzoor Bahadur.

After the doors were officially opened, Mr Zahoor, 47, said: “It’s been a good start. We are a bit nervous. We have been prepping for the last three months but I think we have got a bit of a niche. It’s a bit different to a traditional cafe in that we have got more of an extensive menu.

“We have got a large Asian population living in Batley and Dewsbury and a large white population as well. We want to capture both markets. There is no reason why anyone can’t come in and enjoy the food with a nice coffee.

“We have got a good range of desserts, milkshakes, doughnuts and cheesecakes. There is something there for all of the family. There is a kids menu as well. We have tried to target the whole family. It is a family concept.”

The menu has an abundance of options, ranging from hot sandwiches to jacket potatoes and pasta to homemade pies, with breakfast running throughout the day.

As for the name, there was never any doubt that the legendary ‘Legends’ reference would be dropped from the new venture.

Mr Zahoor confirmed: “It is a landmark building. An iconic building. I’m from Bradford but whoever I speak to in Bradford they know two buildings in Batley - the Variety Club and this.

“We have had Batley History Group in and Margaret Watson (former deputy editor of the Dewsbury Reporter) has been a massive help. She has been amazing. She deserves a special mention.

“We didn’t want to change what the building stood for. We wanted to keep it the same as much as possible. It was a big factor in our decision making, hence the name. We have tried to keep it in accordance with what it was and what it stood for.

“It is a historic building and we want to continue that legacy.”

And Mr Zahoor has a message for the “lovely” people of Batley, and beyond: “Get down to the cafe. It is something that Batley has not got. We are offering a wider range, a lovely interior and a really nice family atmosphere. People should come and try it.

“It is a new business and it will take us time but please come and support us. That would be amazing. Batley has been very kind to us and whoever has come across us so far has been brilliant.

“We have really enjoyed people coming in and talking to us. They are lovely people. I have only got kind words for the people of Batley.”

Here are 18 photos from the opening of Legends Café.

1 . Legends Café The famous white Art Deco style exterior of the former Legends Bar building has remained after a major refurbishment. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

2 . Legends Café Some of the cafe's first customers enjoying an orange juice at breakfast. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

3 . Legends Café The cafe has an extensive menu, including a wide range of desserts. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

4 . Legends Café Father of the Legends Café owners, Manzoor Bahadur, with his grandson Mohammed Usmaan. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales