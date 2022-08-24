West Yorkshire Heritage Open Days: This is how you can explore the history of the city

They’re a chance to look deeper into West Yorkshire’s past as buildings are opened, guided walks led, and new resources made available.
In previous years there would have been more of a focus on historical buildings throwing their door open to the public.
But those leading the events have had to be a little more creative this year.
Here, we’ve put together a list of just a few what will be available to see from September 9 to 18 in Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees.
1. Discover Wakefield - a City of Sculpture and Public Art - Guided Walk
Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm: Join Wakefield Civic Society President, Kevin Trickett MBE for a walk looking at art and sculpture visible in and around the city centre. On this walk, Kevin will point out details you might never have noticed and help you to discover some of the intriguing artwork that is visible just by strolling around Wakefield's streets - and sometimes looking up. For more information and book, visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/heritage-open-days
Photo: Jpress
2. Guided Walk of Westgate
Wednesday, September 14 at 2.30pm and Sunday, September 18 at 2.30pm: The walk will explain some of the interesting architectural and heritage features to be found in what is one of the city's most historic streets while telling the story of how the area has developed over time. Visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk for further information and to book.
Photo: jpress
3. Mental Health Museum: Fieldhead at 50
Saturday, September 17 from 10am-4pm . Fieldhead Hospital opened in the 1970s and now you can step back in time to experience the food, music and images of the decade that changed Britain. The family-friendly 1970s themed event will explore the first 50 years of Fieldhead Hospital's history with guided tours and craft activities. Find out how mental health care has evolved and discover the stories of people who have worked at and accessed services at Fieldhead through our unique and thought-provoking collection. Visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk for more information and to book.
Photo: jpress
4. Nostell
Thursday, 15 September/Friday, September 16/Saturday, September 17 from 10am-5pm. Visit Nostell as the gates are thrown open welcoming everyone to see inside the gardens and house. Visit the hidden Menagerie Garden, or take in the Chippendale furniture in the house. The gardens and house at Nostell will be available for visitors on the Heritage Open Days to visit free of charge. Visitors can wander the rose and kitchen gardens, have a go on the adventure play area, walk around the lakes, visit the hidden menagerie garden or head up to obelisk park. There's two cycle trails at Nostell for visitors who bring their bikes.
Photo: jpress