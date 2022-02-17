The areas of Dewsbury, Batley and Spen where Covid cases are falling fastest

There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been re-infected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count re-infections in Scotland.

The latest figures are for the week to February 10

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 10, at 1,227.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West of England, with 824.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees where the case rates have fallen fastest in the past week.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 198.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 68.2 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 302.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 61.5 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 257.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 52.9 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 346.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 47.9 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 486.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 47.3 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 368.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 46.8 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 422.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 46.7 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 385.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 43.5 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 468.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 42.9 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 451.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 42.3 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 558.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 40.6 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 549.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 39.2 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 537.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 38.1 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lee had 271.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 37.5 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 340.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 36.6 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 301.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 34.3 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 557.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 33.9 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 642.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 32.8 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 502.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 29.6 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 420.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 27.9 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 567.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 22.2 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 557.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 17.2 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 573.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 10.0 per cent from the week before.