The 18 areas of North Kirklees where Covid cases are on the rise

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 10, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The latest figures are for the week to March 10

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as re-infections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 542.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 245.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 226.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 200.1 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 219.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 199.9 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 528.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 139.9 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 344.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 126.7 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 184.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 100.0 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 557.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 92.0 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 340.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.3 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 354.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.7 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 366.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 50.0 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 290.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 31.3 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 188.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 29.4 per cent from the week before.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 259.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 23.1 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 268.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.2 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 104.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 14.3 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 159.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 11.2 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 368.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.7 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 270.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 5.9 per cent from the week before.

In better news, the following areas all saw a drop in their Covid case rates in the past week.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown had 84.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 45.5 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 36.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 20.1 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 237.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 18.2 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 91.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 12.5 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 85.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 11.1 per cent from the week before.