A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this £1.3m home on the outskirts of Mirfield.

Tucked away behind secure electric gates is The Orchard on Far Common Road, a most remarkable stone built family home on a plot of approximately 1.5 acres.

With a contemporary interior, this spacious property has been modernised to a high standard by the current owners.

The opulent interior comprises an entrance hall, dining kitchen, secondary kitchen, utility room, WC, dining room, lounge and a newly built garden room.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor, the master being exceptionally decadent with a Juliet balcony, dressing room and spacious en-suite. This floor also comprises the family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from an extensive grazing paddock to the rear, which is approximately 1.1 acres, and a large wooden barn which could be adapted into stables - perfect for those with equestrian interests.

The paddock then backs onto open fields and commands fabulous far reaching views to both the front and rear of the property.

The property also benefits from an expansive stone flagged alfresco dining terrace, parking provision for 15 or more cars to the front and to the side of the property, and an annexe which is currently used as a gym.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Far Common Road in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,300,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

