A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious family home situated in a popular area of Gomersal.

Located on Fern View in Gomersal this modern detached home has been renovated to the highest of standards by the current owners.

Internally, this one off six bedroom, three bathroom contemporary family home offers exceptional open plan living space - which is great for entertaining - and stunning decor throughout.

The property also benefits from having a high specification which includes underfloor heating, integral appliances, modern bathrooms and alarm system.

External, the property benefits from a double driveway which leads to a garage with an electric door. To the rear there is an easy to maintain, private garden, with composite decking areas and an artificial lawn.

The property also benefits from a stunning summer house that would make a fantastic home office, games room, or an indoor bar and jacuzzi room, as used by the current owner.

Located within the catchment area for BBG Grammar School, close to the M62 motorway links and Oakwell Hall Country Park, this property is rare to the market.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 905678.

