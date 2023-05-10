News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.
This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

Take a look inside this immaculate home for sale in Gomersal on rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious family home situated in a popular area of Gomersal.

By Jessica Barton
Published 10th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Located on Fern View in Gomersal this modern detached home has been renovated to the highest of standards by the current owners.

Internally, this one off six bedroom, three bathroom contemporary family home offers exceptional open plan living space - which is great for entertaining - and stunning decor throughout.

The property also benefits from having a high specification which includes underfloor heating, integral appliances, modern bathrooms and alarm system.

External, the property benefits from a double driveway which leads to a garage with an electric door. To the rear there is an easy to maintain, private garden, with composite decking areas and an artificial lawn.

The property also benefits from a stunning summer house that would make a fantastic home office, games room, or an indoor bar and jacuzzi room, as used by the current owner.

Located within the catchment area for BBG Grammar School, close to the M62 motorway links and Oakwell Hall Country Park, this property is rare to the market.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 905678.

Take a look inside this stunning new build home for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Birstall on Rightmove

This Edwardian £3.7m home in Ilkley is one of the most expensive properties for sale in West Yorkshire on Rightmove

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

1. Entrance hall

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

2. Kitchen/dining area

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

3. Kitchen/dining area

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

4. Kitchen/dining area

This property on Fern View in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:RightmoveM62CleckheatonEdwardianIlkleyWest Yorkshire