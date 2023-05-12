A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this modernised four bedroom home in Batley.

Situated on Raikes Lane, this impressive double-fronted detached family home is positioned on a highly desirable plot with extensive gardens and attractive views.

The property has been lovingly improved, modernised, and is very well maintained by the current owners, offering ready to move into accommodation.

Internally, the property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, a good-sized living room , open plan kitchen/diner/family room, utility room, downstairs WC, sunroom and a second reception room that the current owners use as a home office/gym.

To the first floor, there are three good-sized double bedrooms, a single bedroom/study and a fantastic four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the property is set on a fantastic plot with access to the rear via a large driveway which provides ample off-street parking for several cars.

To the side, there are two storage buildings, and a low-maintenance gravelled area with a log store. To the front, there is a superb well established garden with laid lawns, a summer house, two decking areas, a pergola, and an array of plants, mature shrubs, and trees.

The property also benefits from a garage with a roller door located towards the bottom of the garden.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 9126.

1 . Entrance hall This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining room This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining room This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Living room This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales