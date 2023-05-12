News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.
This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

Take a look inside this beautiful family home for sale in Batley on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this modernised four bedroom home in Batley.

By Jessica Barton
Published 12th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Situated on Raikes Lane, this impressive double-fronted detached family home is positioned on a highly desirable plot with extensive gardens and attractive views.

The property has been lovingly improved, modernised, and is very well maintained by the current owners, offering ready to move into accommodation.

Internally, the property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, a good-sized living room , open plan kitchen/diner/family room, utility room, downstairs WC, sunroom and a second reception room that the current owners use as a home office/gym.

To the first floor, there are three good-sized double bedrooms, a single bedroom/study and a fantastic four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the property is set on a fantastic plot with access to the rear via a large driveway which provides ample off-street parking for several cars.

To the side, there are two storage buildings, and a low-maintenance gravelled area with a log store. To the front, there is a superb well established garden with laid lawns, a summer house, two decking areas, a pergola, and an array of plants, mature shrubs, and trees.

The property also benefits from a garage with a roller door located towards the bottom of the garden.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 9126.

Take a look inside this immaculate home for sale in Gomersal on Rightmove

Take a look inside this stunning new build home for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

This Edwardian £3.7m home in Ilkley is one of the most expensive properties for sale in West Yorkshire on Rightmove

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

1. Entrance hall

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

2. Kitchen/dining room

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

3. Kitchen/dining room

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000.

4. Living room

This property on Raikes Lane in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £550,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:RightmoveBatleyIlkleyEdwardianCleckheatonWest Yorkshire