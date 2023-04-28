A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern new build home in Cleckheaton.

Accessed via a private road serving only seven houses, lies this stunning and unique new build house on Lower Lark Hill, which stands apart from any other property in the area.

Offering a versatile and generous living space, this elegant four bedroom family home is located in the Moorside area of Cleckheaton giving good commuter links to the M62 Motorway network.

Internally, the property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room/second sitting area, stunning open plan living kitchen with ground floor utility room and WC.

To the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, one guest suite with en-suite and two further bedrooms with 'Jack'n'Jill' bathroom.

Externally, the landscaped gardens offer a high degree of privacy and compliment the house along with ample driveway parking and double detached garage.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Lower Lark Hill, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £850,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 003891.

