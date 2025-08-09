Sam Teale Productions will be promoted pitchside at The Hundred after winning Sage's Small Business XI competition

A Cleckheaton-based film productions business has won £4,000 of funding to help it grow.

Sam Teale Productions entered the Sage Small Business XI competition, which was launched by England cricket legends Stuart Broad and Nat Sciver-Brunt earlier this summer, to celebrate small business owners across the country.

In winning, Sam Teale Productions joins ten other businesses who have formed the Sage Small Business XI and has won a share of £50,000 in grants and other experiences linked to The Hundred, the franchise cricket competition taking place throughout August.

The £4,000 will support the business with its plans to invest in more state-of-the-art kit and will allow the team to take on bigger projects.

Founder, Sam Teale, said: “It’s incredible to stand alongside some of the UK’s most exciting small businesses.

“We’re proud to represent Yorkshire and bring a Northern voice to a competition as iconic as The Hundred.

“What started as a bedroom YouTube channel is now one of Yorkshire’s leading video agencies - and this grant gives us the firepower to aim even higher.”

Sam, alongside ten other national winners, will see their businesses promoted on the pitchside advertising boards at one game in The Hundred.

Sally Moore, senior director of global sponsorship at Sage, said: “We are delighted to announce Sam Teale Productions as one of our eleven winners in this year’s Sage Small Business XI.

“At Sage we’re always looking for ways to champion small businesses and how important they are within their local communities. We’re driven by their passion, so we’re thrilled to showcase the outstanding work that Sam Teale Productions does.”