Policies for vulnerable tenants to be discussed by Kirklees Council

Three important policies designed to support some of Kirklees’ most vulnerable residents are set to be reviewed next week.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (March 11), members will discuss policies around vulnerable tenants, domestic violence and antisocial behaviour.

The proposed updates come as part of wider changes across the council’s homes and neighbourhoods department, intending to make policies work better for tenants and help the council better support vulnerable residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policies are there to help staff identify issues early, preventing problems from escalating and ensuring better tenant safety and wellbeing.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

They are designed to be complimentary, each aiming to better address the complexity of challenges faced by some households.

Councillor Moses Crook, deputy leader of Kirklees Council and cabinet member for Housing, said: “As a social landlord, we have one priority above all others – making sure we’re providing our tenants with homes and neighbourhoods where they can feel both safe and supported.

“We’re doing a huge amount of work at the moment to improve our services across the board. In my mind this is a prime example of what it all comes down to, and what we’re driven by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we do things right, being a social landlord puts us in a unique position to change people’s lives for the better. But that’s not just about providing more, higher quality social housing.

"We’re a huge part of our tenants’ lives. We speak to tenants daily over the phone, we visit their homes for things like maintenance and repairs, and sometimes we find or are told things which aren’t right.

“For those who are most vulnerable, we know that catching certain issues early – issues like those addressed in these policy changes – is a huge factor in how positive the outcomes are for tenants.

"The bigger picture is that we can use our role to help provide more joined-up, holistic support, and help make our tenants’ lives better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact our reporting team by emailing [email protected] with the details and including a contact telephone number.