Communities across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen gathered over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort.

To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, which took place on Saturday May 6, residents across North Kirklees came together over the three day weekend in honour of the historic day.

From live screenings, big clean ups, afternoon tea and street parties, it has been a busy weekend!

To celebrate the momentous occasion we have put together 18 pictures that have been sent in by you, the readers.

1 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Over 260 people attended the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church on Sunday, May 7. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen From left, Emma Ferdinand and Batley and Spen MP Kim Ledbeater at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Residents of Oakenshaw enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen The Cakes and buns on offer at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch event. Photo: SUB Photo Sales