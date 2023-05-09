News you can trust since 1858
Residents of Oakenshaw enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church.Residents of Oakenshaw enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church.
Residents of Oakenshaw enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church.

Picture special: 18 pictures from Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Communities across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen gathered over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort.

By Jessica Barton
Published 9th May 2023, 14:00 BST

To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, which took place on Saturday May 6, residents across North Kirklees came together over the three day weekend in honour of the historic day.

From live screenings, big clean ups, afternoon tea and street parties, it has been a busy weekend!

To celebrate the momentous occasion we have put together 18 pictures that have been sent in by you, the readers.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Over 260 people attended the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church on Sunday, May 7.

1. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Over 260 people attended the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church on Sunday, May 7. Photo: SUB

From left, Emma Ferdinand and Batley and Spen MP Kim Ledbeater at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch.

2. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

From left, Emma Ferdinand and Batley and Spen MP Kim Ledbeater at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch. Photo: SUB

Residents of Oakenshaw enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church.

3. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Residents of Oakenshaw enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch event at St Andrew's church. Photo: SUB

The Cakes and buns on offer at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch event.

4. Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

The Cakes and buns on offer at the Oakenshaw Coronation Big Lunch event. Photo: SUB

