Picture special: 18 pictures from Coronation events across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen
Communities across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen gathered over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort.
To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, which took place on Saturday May 6, residents across North Kirklees came together over the three day weekend in honour of the historic day.
From live screenings, big clean ups, afternoon tea and street parties, it has been a busy weekend!
To celebrate the momentous occasion we have put together 18 pictures that have been sent in by you, the readers.
Can you spot anyone you know?